The 2014 Indianapolis 500 winner was the surprise performer in this year’s race, emerging as the top wildcard runner.

However, his efforts were undone when his car ran out of fuel before his final pit stop.

“The details that matter, here’s the gist of it. We certainly were going to be in that fight for the win to the finish,” Hunter-Reay wrote on social media.

“Fuel issue. Ran out of fuel exiting Turn 4 coming to pitlane for that last stop. Fuel lines ran dry, couldn’t get them re-primed. Day done. Heartbroken.”

Hunter-Reay pitted and ultimately never got going again. His race ended on Lap 171.

All told, the IndyCar champion was classified 24th. His teammate Jack Harvey finished 22nd and two laps down.

Harvey almost didn’t make it past the first turn after he was part of a Lap 1 incident with Marco Andretti.

Harvey in the #24 entry and Andretti made wheel-to-wheel contact on the approach to the first turn, which sandwiched the #98 against the wall.

Andretti made light of the incident on social media, labelling his race the “Indy 0.5”.

The veteran of 20 starts at Indianapolis pointed the finger at Harvey.

“I couldn’t have done anything in that situation,” he said post-race.

“Once I was committed up there, I couldn’t move. I was just at the wall. Whoever was next to me definitely crowded me, and I ran out of room. Disappointing way to end the month.”

Dreyer and Reinbold Racing has competed in the IndyCar series for more than two decades intermittently.

The team’s last full season came in 2012, and since then it has competed every year at the Indianapolis 500.