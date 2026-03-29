With just under four minutes to go in Practice 2, McLaughlin dropped the right side of the car onto the grass entering Turn 1.

The car whipped around and went hurtling through the run-off at high speed before hitting the barrier backwards.

So fast was the moment that his car rode up the barrier and went part-way through the catch fence.

“I knew I was done,” said McLaughlin.

“I dropped the right rear and spun, so I just tried to brace myself a little bit.

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“I think the crash looked a lot worse than what it felt.

“I’m gutted for my [Team Penske] guys. I had a look at the car, and honestly, I feel like we can get this thing fixed and go and ship it again. “I just want to go out and go for pole.

“I was flying backways and ended up halfway through the fence. I’m really upset for my team more than anything.

“I’m thankful for the safety and whatnot. I’ve got the best crew in pit lane, they’ll be okay.

Asked to explain the crash, McLaughlin said it was simply his own mistake that caused the moment.

“A little misjudgement just trying to open the apex here at [turn] one,” said McLaughlin.

“We’re right on the edge there. I knew I was screwed about now,” he added, watching the replay.

“It’s not a laughing matter. It’s a mistake. I need to be better. Hopefully we can get back out there and be good.

“Just get in the car and get going. I can’t wait. The car feels good. A little bit loose this morning. I feel good and love this place. Just want to get back out there and have a chase.”

McLaughlin was fastest in Friday’s Practice 1 and was 12th in Saturday’s Practice 2.

After the crash, the Kiwi was put into a back-up car and qualified 14th.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou took pole position ahead of Team Penske’s David Malukas.

Graham Rahal was a standout for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in third while Marcus Armstrong (Meyer Shank Racing), Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti Global), and Romain Grosjean (Dale Coyne Racing) completed the Fast Six.

New Zealand’s Scott Dixon was 13th while Australia’s Will Power was only 23rd. The Andretti Global driver crashed in qualifying after a brake failure.

Results: IndyCar Series Grand Prix of Alabama, Qualifying (Combined)