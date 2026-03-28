McElrea recently tested with the team at Sebring and will work closely with the organisation in his new position as the official back-up, undertaking testing and simulation duties.

The agreement means that McElrea will travel to IndyCar events and be on stand-by for either Alexander Rossi or Christian Rasmussen.

“I am really excited to join ECR as a reserve driver,” said McElrea.

“The team has great momentum and I’m looking forward to being part of it.

“The IndyCar Series always been my goal, so I’m thankful for the opportunity and ready to support ECR however I can.”

Advertisements

McElrea rose through the ranks in what was formerly known as the Road to Indy and eventually reached Indy NXT (formerly Indy Lights) in 2022.



Super speedy internet with award-winning innovation. Refresh your internet.Super speedy internet with award-winning innovation. Get some.

He finished fourth in his debut season and second in his sophomore campaign before turning his attention to sports car racing.

A one-off IndyCar start came with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024 during his first IMSA SportsCar Championship tilt with TDS Racing.

McElrea hasn’t been able to crack the IndyCar scene since, but has always maintained his ultimate goal is to compete in the series while building a sports car career in IMSA.

Ed Carpenter Racing said McElrea was a “natural choice” to be its reserve, having tested with the team twice previously.

“Securing a reserve driver has been something that we have discussed over the last year,” said eponymous team owner Ed Carpenter.

“With the competitiveness of the IndyCar Series now, you really need to be prepared for any scenario.

“Hunter has completed two tests for us over the last several years and had impressed the whole team.

“We are excited to have him with ECR and ready in the event we need a fill in.”

McElrea will be with the team at Barber Motorsports Park for the fourth round of the IndyCar season.

His IMSA season will continue with United Autosport later this year as part of the Endurance Cup at Watkins Glen.