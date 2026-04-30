Following the veteran-dominated Day 1, 2025 Indy NXT runner-up Collet turned a fastest lap of 226.381mph on Day 2, the quickest lap of the entire test.

The #4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet set the time in the early running of the day, which was delayed by over an hour due to damp track conditions from overnight rain.

“Obviously, the team has a good background here and has done really, really well the last couple of years, especially last year,” Collet said.

“As a rookie, I was just trying to learn things and see how everything went. But the team, they did a really good job and got me up to speed quickly, and I got really comfortable.

“Obviously, a lot of things I still have to learn, especially in traffic.

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“I have to understand how to manage traffic and how to get by people. But I think by myself I felt really good, and the team gave me a really good car both days.”

Two-time Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden was second-fastest in Team Penske’s #2 Chevrolet at 226.223mph, also leading the afternoon session at 225.617mph.

Reigning 500 winner and series champion Alex Palou ended the day third-fastest in the #10 Chip Ganassi Racing machine at 225.272mph.

Pato O’Ward was fourth at 225.109mph in the #5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, while veteran Takuma Sato rounded out the top five in the #75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda at 224.957mph.

After not running on Day 1 due to mechanical issues, Katherine Legge completed her veteran refresher test in the #11 HMD Motorsports with A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet, setting a speed of 219.841mph without a tow.

Team Penske’s Kiwi Scott McLaughlin ended the day 15th in the #3 at 223.687mph, while Aussie Will Power was 18th for Andretti Global at 223.197mph.

The IndyCar Series returns to the Brickyard on May 8-9 with the Grand Prix of Indianapolis, opening the Month of May.

The 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 follows, with practice commencing on May 12 ahead of the race on May 24.