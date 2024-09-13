Ferrucci will stay in the #14 and will be joined by David Malukas, who recently signed a multi-year deal with the team.

Ferrucci currently sits 10th in the drivers’ standings and with one race remaining is on course for his best career finish.

“I’m thrilled to continue with Santino in the number 14 car,” said team president Larry Foyt.

“We have really gelled over the last two seasons and he’s a big part of our recent success.

“This continuity is great for the team and I believe the pairing of Ferrucci and Malukas next season is a powerful combination for AJ Foyt Racing.”

Ferrucci has been consistent in 2024, finishing 10 of the 16 races to date inside the top 10.

He has two season-best finishes of fourth at the Milwaukee Mile most recently.

“I think Larry’s done a great job building the team so they are now in a position to win an Indy 500 and compete for championships,” Ferrucci said.

“Everybody that’s there is what made this team’s amazing turnaround.

“We’ve all put a lot of time, energy and hard work into this program and I really want to see it through, not just as the driver but on a personal level too.”

Eponymous team owner AJ Foyt hailed Ferrucci’s re-signing.

“I’m happy that Santino’s back,” said Foyt,

“We got to know him more and he got to know us and I think it made a difference. He did a great job this year and I hope we have an even better year next year.”

Ferrucci’s signing means incumbent Sting Ray Robb will not be part of the team in 2025.