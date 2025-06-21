Race 1 of the third round was a thriller with just 0.7 seconds covering the top three. Johnson (Ford Mustang) won the drag off the start to Turn 1 as Heinrich (Chev Camaro) slotted into second and Jude Bargwanna (Holden Commodore) gabbed third.

While the order didn’t change over the 12 laps, they ran nose-to-tail to the flag. Ryan Hansford (Holden Torana A9X) who was fourth, was immediately behind them for much of the race but drifted away in the final laps.

Next was Trophy Race winner Scott Cameron (Camaro) who passed Andrew Fisher (Holden Torana A9X) midway through, and they were followed by Cam Tilley (Valiant Pacer) and the Toranas driven by Hassell, Burnitt and Hender.

Ryan Robson looked set to take the Invitation Commodore Cup honours until he stopped on the outside of Turn 1 on Lap 8. That put Keven Stoopman in front, but his lead only lasted to Turn 10 when a delaminated tyre put him into the sand trap and gave victory to Eddie Austin.

Johnson led at the start of Race 2 before Heinrich executed the pass at Turn 2 on the second lap. Bargwanna applied the pressure and was able to get by on Lap 7. Shortly after Hansford was past Johnson and challenging Bargwanna.

That came to a head on the 12th of 15 laps with contact while passing lapped traffic. Both went off with Hansford stuck in the gravel trap and Bargwanna back two spots to fourth.

Albeit 8.4s behind Heinrich, Johnson was second just ahead of Cameron. Behind Bargwanna came Fisher as Danny Buzadzic (Torana) who nabbed sixth off Tilley in the charge to the line. After a pair of DNFs, Robson finally had a Invitation Commodore Cup win, ahead of Austin and David Ling.

Race 3 at the betr Darwin Triple Crown will be on Sunday at 10:55am local time.

Duggan Family Hotels Combined Sedans

In the second race for the weekend, Scott Taylor again steered his Porsche GT3R across the line first. This time however, he held onto victory by not going under the designated minimum lap time – which he did on Friday.

He won ahead of Mark Duggan in his Aston Martin/Chev Sports Sedan after he had Rod Jessop (Improved Production Holden Commodore VF) menacing for much of the race. Adam Uebergang again charged up the order and challenged Jessup before his Mazda RX3 slid off and bunkered at Turn 10.

Evan Bartlett (Ford Falcon AU) was fourth in front of Rachel Beers (Commodore VE) and Aleeanz Voltz who comfortably headed the Excel contingent. Darren Jenkins again showed the way in HQs, by 0.7s over Lee Smith.