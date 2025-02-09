Champagne brand Moet & Chandon has returned as F1’s official champagne from 2025 in a deal that is part of the sport’s broader LVMH relationship.

Late last year, luxury goods company LVMH inked a 10-year deal, estimated to be worth USD $1 billion, with Formula 1.

Moet & Chandon is one of the companies owned by the conglomerate and sees it replace Ferrari Trento (which had been sprayed since 2021) as the bubbly of choice on the F1 podium.

Featured Videos

“The tradition of toasting on the podium is one of the most iconic moments in our sport and we are thrilled to welcome once again Moët & Chandon as the Official Champagne of Formula 1,” said F1 boss Stefano Domenicali.

“This partnership celebrates the history, emotion and excellence that bind Formula 1 and Moët & Chandon, in a perfect union of performance and refinement in a truly special year that sees us celebrate our 75th anniversary.

“The return of Moët & Chandon to the podium strengthens further the bond of our innovative partnership with LVMH and we cannot wait to toast this extraordinary collaboration together.”

Moet and F1 have a deep connection with the champagne associated with the world championship since its inaugural season in 1950, and sprayed by the likes of Jackie Stewart, Ayrton Senna, and Michael Schumacher.

It’s also further evidence of the LVMH relationship with a number of other associated brands also taking up prominent positions.

TAG Heuer has replaced Rolex as the official timekeeper of F1, while the Australian Grand Prix boasts a new title sponsor: luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton.

“We are honoured and excited to return as the official champagne of Formula 1, celebrating a shared history of collective triumph and dedication since the 1950s,” said Sibylle Scherer, CEO and president of Moët & Chandon.

“We honour the extraordinary teamwork, the unlimited precision, and the pursuit of excellence that drive both motorsport and our craft.

“This partnership is a tribute to the unity and shared achievements of inspiring drivers, their devoted teams, and the global community that rallies behind them.

“As Moët & Chandon takes its place on the podium once again, we proudly continue to craft moments of celebration that belong to everyone committed in this incredible journey.”

The deal with LVMH and the subsequent announcement of its brands in prominent positions is a continuation of F1’s own quest to drive revenue.

Historically, the sport has derived its income through three primary streams; race hosting fees, broadcast rights, and a combination of trackside advertising and corporate hospitality.

It boasted few commercial partners, a point which has begun to change under Liberty Media’s ownership.

In addition to the relationship with LVMH, it has inked deals with Lego and Mattel (Hot Wheels).

There is also a technical relationship with AWS for data that helps power F1’s broadcast graphics, and Qatar Airways, which has opened further opportunities, including a potential new event in Rwanda.

It’s a means of Liberty Media driving up its own revenue while simultaneously spreading its risk with stable, predictable, and longer term revenue streams.