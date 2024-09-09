The Melbourne-based TM Driver Academy will encompass everything an aspiring driver requires to operate at a high level locally and internationally. It will use sim training, latest generation open-wheel cars and professional driving, fitness and brand coaching.

“I’m passionate about open wheel racing and making sure people who are looking to take the next step from karts can do so easily and can be guided correctly down the path they want to take,” said the former Australian F3 champion and open-wheel racer.

“I’ve been coaching kids for more than 15 years now, and really haven’t advertised the fact too much. We have a really good open-wheel sim that we’ve developed over the years, and we have invested in the latest Gen-2 Tatuus F4 cars and F3 regional cars locally.

“So, now’s the time to let people know what we do and how they can get involved.”

Through the Giti Australian Formula Open series, which Macrow is the category promoter, TM Driver Academy will also tailor an all-encompassing racing programs before drivers head overseas or progress locally.

“Being able to race, having the pressure of the red lights going out, and doing it in a cost-effective way before heading overseas is what we are missing in Australia, and we aim to fill that void.

“We also want to be able to provide drivers with knowledge not only about driving, but everything else ‘off track’ that makes them a successful athlete.

“This includes fitness and nutrition with my long-time coach Heath Meldrum who has trained many drivers over the years in Supercars, plus brand and media coaching with my Giti AFO media manager Filippa Guarna who’s coached and mentored hundreds of young drivers through her company MediaMasterCoach.”

TM Driver Academy will use Winton Motor Raceway mainly as its track of choice. However, it will also utilise others such as the Phillip Island GP Circuit to train and coach the next young stars.

Aspirants can tim@timmacrow.com.au for more information.