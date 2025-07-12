The Isuzu D-MAX driver won the first Round 4 race at the NTI Townsville 500 and finished second in Race 2 which was interrupted by a lengthy safety car period.

After he won the drag to the first corner, Marjoram was not headed over the 11 laps of the first race. In the end he was 1.5s clear of the polesitter Cameron Crick, also in an Isuzu.

Third went to Cody Brewczynski who did not get the best start, and his Toyota Hilux slipped from third to fifth by Turn 2. On the second lap he went under Dave Sieders (Mazda BT-50) at Turn 11 and three laps later he nabbed Arron Borg (D-MAX) at Turn 2. At the next corner Sieders was able to relegate Borg.

On the opening lap Rossi Johnson (Holden Colorado) and Craig Woods (Hilux) swapped places a couple of times before Woods prevailed. In the end he was right on the back of Borg while Johnson was well clear of Zak Best (Ford Ranger), Jimmy Vernon (Mitsubishi Triton) and Brad Vereker (Hilux).

Then followed Jason Norris (Hilux), just in front of Adrain Cottrell (Colorado) who survived wall contact at Turn 2 on the first lap, Anthony Jewell (Triton) and Paul Morris (Ranger).

For Race 2 the top seven were flipped with Marjoram out of position seven and Johnson and Woods on the front row.

However, off the start it was Borg from the second row who took the lead. Woods was second to Turn 1 but lost spots on the exit and fell back behind Johson and Crick.

Contact out of Turn 12 between the latter pair saw Johnson hit the wall. Woods checked up and was hit by Brewczynski and shunted into the wall on the opposite side. At the same time Michael Sherwell (Triton) had a cracked oil filter and Ellexandra Best’s BT-50 engine let go.

After the safety car, Crick grabbed the lead and was first across the line, ahead of Borg and Marjoram. But a 30s penalty for the contact with Johnson relegated Crick to 15th.

There was also drama for Brewczynski on the final lap. While fighting with Marjoram and Sieders for third, Brewczynski had contact with Sieders at Turn 3 and hit the wall, hard enough to put him out.

Zak Best finished fourth ahead of Cottrell, Brad Vereker (Hilux), Vernon, Morris who was subsequently penalised 5.0s and relegated to 11th, Norris, Luke Webber (BT-50) and Holly Espray (D-MAX).

Round 4 continues on Sunday with two further races, at 8:00am and 10:55am AEST.