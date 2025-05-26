The reborn category saw the debut of the new Tatuus-Abarth F4s, alongside the first-generation Duratec-powered Mygales.

“Compared to the older car, these new ones feel more refined. Everything is a bit smoother and handles a bit nicer in all areas,” said McNeill, having competed in the older cars last year,

Race 1 was won by pole sitter Harrison Duske in which the Tim Macrow Racing driver led throughout. McNeill and AGI Sport’s Imogen Radburn diced for second which ultimately went to the latter while Noah Killion (AGI) was fourth after an early spin.

Brock Burton (TMR) was fifth ahead of Cohen Kokotovich (AGI) who stalled at the start before his recovery. AGI’s Jensen Marold was the best of the Gen 1 entries with seventh and well clear of teammate Koby Wilson and Fitzpatrick Racing’s Andrew Fitzpatrick.

McNeill was the tearaway leader of Race 2 until Killion was able to shake off and clear Radburn and Duske. With just on two minutes to go Killion was able to overtake McNeill into Turn 5 and go on and win. Radburn took third in front of Duske with Burton close behind. Marold finished seventh for a 3.1s Gen 1 victory over Wilson with Fitzpatrick a distant third.

The third race went to McNeill. He took the lead in a decisive move on Killion at Turn 1 on Lap 4 of 13 whilst challenged by Radburn. Tillion fell away to fifth almost instantly with his car locked in fifth gear and ultimately limped home 11th.

Radburn was second from Duske with the two third and second respectively for the round. Kokotovich finished fourth after he was pushed off the grid at the start of Race 2. Burton was next ahead of Marold who completed a Gen 1 clean sweep where Wilson and Fitzpatrick filled the minors.

The championship remains in South Australia for the next round at The Bend Motorsport Park on July 12–13. The series travels to Phillip Island on August 16–17, before the season’s conclusion at Sydney Motorsport Park on August 29–31 and September 26–28.