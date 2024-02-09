The Meguiar's Australian Production Cars will kick-off the 2024 championship with four 30-min races this weekend (February 9-11) at Sandown International Raceway, as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries, Race Sandown event.

“We are very excited to be stepping up Meguiar's involvement in the APC from sponsor of the Meguiar's Best Presented Award in 2023 to proud naming rights partner in 2024. After a brilliant season last year, we can't wait to see the Meguiar's Australian Production Cars category grow across 2024,” said MotorActive Managing Director, Bruce Morrison.

Meguiar's has been exclusively distributed in Australia since 1990 by MotorActive, which is also the country's Mobil 1 retail distributor. Meguiar's is a world-leading surface care specialists. Its products have been polishing the world's planes, trains, and automobiles since 1901.

The Meguiar's brand was officially introduced to Australians in 1990, when Bruce Morrison launched Meguiar's Australia. As sole owner and Managing Director, Morrison transformed the company into MotorActive in 2007, to better represent the company as its portilio of premium automotive products expanded.

MotorActive's current portfolio includes Meguiar's, Mobil lubricants, and ColorSpec. MotorActive and remains 100 percent Australian owned and operated. It's also a supplier to Australia's largest automotive retailers, as well as a leading company in the Australian automotive aftermarket and the Australian motoring enthusiast community.

At almost every car show and automotive museum across the globe, there is an abundance of Meguiar's products being used to maintain and showcase the vehicles on display. The brand's advanced chemical technology has set the car care range apart from the many others.

“There is no doubting that Meguiar's is a fantastic and well-respected brand, and we look forward to representing them across 2024 as our championship continues to grow from strength to strength,” Meguiar's APC Category Manager, Troy Williams added.

This year the APC has a five-round calendar. After Sandown's first round, Round 2 will be at The Bend for four 1 hour races on May 31-June 2. Queensland Raceway will be the venue for Round 3 on July 12-14 for a pair of 2 hour races, before the penultimate round at Sydney Motorsport Park (October 18-20) with four 1 hour races. The finale will be at the Bathurst International on November 8-10, with four 30min races.

For further information on Australian Production Cars, contact [email protected] or visit ausprodcars.com.au.