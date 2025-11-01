The Australian is in his fourth season of the lightweight class with his fourth different team.

Kelso debuted in 2021 with CIP Green Power Team, making four Moto3 starts that season before going full-time with them in 2022.

One-year deals followed with Prustel GP, Boe Motorsports, and LevelUp-mta from 2023 to 2025.

In 2026, he will join the MLav Racing Team.

It’s been a turbulent career, to say the least. Although Kelso said “it wasn’t planned” that way.

“We went through the first year with many injuries with broken legs and whatnot and then the second year, the same, broken legs,” Kelso told Speedcafe.

“Then the third and now we’re in a strong stage, but we couldn’t find a way up.

“In Moto2, it’s a lot of politics to get up, let’s say. I’m still there fighting to try achieve the dream to go to MotoGP one day and hopefully step to Moto2 in the near future.”

Kelso’s arrangement with MLav Racing Team is a two-year deal. However, there is an option to leave after 2026 if he gets a Moto2 opportunity.

The North Territory-born rider who grew up in Queensland said being from the bottom of the planet has its hurdles with the lion’s share of riders from Spain.

Of the top 10 riders in Moto3 this year, seven of them are Spanish. Kelso is the highest-placed non-Spanish rider.

He sits fifth in the championship with two races remaining.

“That’s exactly why it’s difficult to step up to Moto2, it’s all politics at the end of the day,” Kelso explained.

“It’s the sport we’re in, and we all know that. Hopefully it will change in the future, but at the moment it’s like this.

“This year, with three podiums, we were second in the championship, we were trying to negotiate for Moto2. It’s just not possible at all.

“It’s all about money in the end – and if their sponsors are from Europe, they want European riders. Obviously, if you’re winning everything, of course you’re gonna go to Moto2, so my goal is just trying to win everything.

“At the end of the day, if you’re winning everything, you go up, for sure, without a doubt. It’s all I can focus on, for sure. You can’t rely too much on just doing decent results, you’ve gonna be at the top.”

This year has been Kelso’s best in the championship. After injuries plagued him in year one and year two, he finally found himself consistently inside the top 10 this year.

In the 20 races to date, 15 of them have been top 10 finishes – and he has been on the podium four times. A breakthrough Moto3 win remains elusive, however.

“Definitely been a year that we’ve made a massive step and we’re in the fight in every single race now for the podium,” said Kelso.

“You’ve got to be consistent. If you’re up and down, it doesn’t show you your real speed. We definitely made a massive step this year and we’ve already got three podiums this year and hopefully add a couple more by the end of the year.”

Just two Moto3 races remain this season at Portimao on November 7-9 and Valencia on November 14-16.