The three-time champion was at his effortless best on Sunday, converting pole position into victories in both races.

It marked the sixth clean sweep of his Superbike career, and crucially, it came on a weekend when title leader Josh Waters endured his toughest outing of the year.

Waters (McMartin Racing Ducati) could only manage a pair of fifth places, leaving him fifth overall for the round. It was his first time off the Superbike podium since Queensland Raceway in 2024.

The result trimmed his championship advantage from 69 to 50 points, with Jones now on 288 compared to Waters’ 338.

With 51 points still on the table at the final round at The Bend Motorsport Park, the title remains firmly in Waters’ hands, but Jones is refusing to give up.

“It’s been a really good feeling today, so special thanks to the Yamaha Racing Team for putting in such a big effort to give me a great motorbike,” Jones said.

“It was really special to get two wins for them. I’ll just keep the championship alive and roll onto the next one and see how we go.”

Behind Jones, rising star Cameron Dunker (MotoGO Yamaha Racing Team) claimed his first ever overall Superbike podium with a pair of runner-up finishes.

Third places were split between Jones’s teammate Troy Herfoss and Anthony West (Addicted to Track Yamaha), though it was West who secured the final step of the podium courtesy of his 4-3 scorecard over Herfoss’s 3-4.

West remains third in the standings on 269 points, while Dunker’s breakthrough sees him jump to fourth on 215. That moves the 17-year-old two points clear of Glenn Allerton (Superbike Advocates Racing) and three ahead of Broc Pearson (DesmoSport Ducati) in a tightly packed battle for the top five.

In race one, Dunker showed just how far he’s come in 12 months at One Raceway, backing up last year’s impressive form with an even stronger display. He grabbed the lead and held firm until lap eight, when a small mistake at turn two opened the door for Jones.

The Yamaha ace wasted no time, making the move stick and then stringing together a series of fast laps to break clear, ultimately crossing the line 2.492 seconds ahead.

Behind them, Herfoss produced a gritty performance at his old home circuit. After a steady build-up across practice and qualifying, the three-time champion switched on when it counted, fending off West in the closing stages to secure third.

Herfoss also underlined his pace by resetting the lap record with a 58.776 on lap three, a reminder of the speed that carried him to three ASBK titles — the most recent in 2023.

Waters endured another tough outing in fifth, shadowing the lead group but never quite able to make a decisive move.

The rest of the top 10 featured Cru Halliday (Stop and Seal Ducati) in sixth, followed by Pearson, Jack Favelle (Addicted to Track Yamaha), Jonathan Nahlous (Omega Racing Team Honda), Allerton.

Nahlous’ effort was particularly notable, coming after he was forced to switch to a spare bike following heavy damage to his primary machine on Friday during Free Practice two.

Afternoon conditions in race two proved trickier with hotter track temperatures and a strong breeze, yet Dunker adapted superbly, lowering Herfoss’ earlier lap record to 58.626 on lap five.

The pace kept him in touch with Jones as the pair broke clear of the field in the restarted 10-lap sprint, following a red flag for Favelle’s fall at turn four.

Behind them, West settled into third, with Herfoss, Waters and Halliday next in line. The order remained unchanged to the finish.

Nahlous claimed seventh, followed by Pearson, Allerton and John Lytras (Caboolture Yamaha) to complete the top 10.

Kawasaki Supersport

For the fourth time this season, Michelin-supported Yamaha riders Archie McDonald and Jack Mahaffy dominated the Supersport Championship weekend aboard their Stop and Seal YZF-R6 machines.

McDonald secured his fourth overall round victory, taking pole with a new qualifying benchmark of 1:00.138 — 0.253 seconds faster than his own record from last year — and backed it up with a 2-1 race result.

Mahaffy was just one point behind McDonald in the standings – 46 to 45. He heads into the final round of the year with 265 points, 24 ahead of McDonald, while BCPerformance Kawasaki’s Olly Simpson drops to third, seven points behind McDonald after recording a 4-3 result.

Rounding out the top five were Tom Edwards (TeamBWR) and Marcus Hamod (Motocity), both also on Michelin tyres.

Tom Toparis took out both races in the Supersport Next Gen Championship aboard the Stop and Seal Ducati Panigale V2, also on Michelin Power Performance Slick tyres.

Race & Road Supersport 300

Champion’s Ride Days teammates Jake Paige and Riley Nauta claimed a one-two finish for the weekend, with Paige taking the round on a 2-1-1 scorecard and Nauta close behind on 1-2-3. Valentino Knezovic completed the podium with a 3-3-5 tally.

The closest race of the weekend came in race two, where Paige narrowly held off Nauta by just 0.074 seconds, with Knezovic only 0.300 seconds behind Nauta.

Victorian Scott Nicholson finished fourth for the round. The 24-year-old arrived at One Raceway holding a 67-point lead over Tara Morrison and, with a 7-4-4 finish adding 48 points, officially secured the 2025 Supersport 300 Championship with a round to spare.

He now holds an 80-point lead over Jake Paige, who climbed from fourth to second in the title race.

“I’m super stoked with how the season has played out,” Nicholson told Speedcafe.com.

“The whole Traction Control Motorsport team has put in so much effort, and it’s great to see it translate into an amazing result. I could not have done this without them, and I’m proud to win this championship for them.”

The victory adds the Australian Supersport 300 Championship to Nicholson’s previous titles, including the 2019 and 2024 Victorian Supersport Championships.

The battle for second in the Supersport 300 Championship is heating up, with just 34 points separating second to sixth. Paige leads the chase on 260 points, followed by Jordy Simpson (243), Tara Morrison (233), Tyler King (228), and Mitch Simpson (226).