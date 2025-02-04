Heuzenroeder will switch teams this year, moving from JHR Developments to Xcel Motorsport.

The team is new to the GB3 Championship, which is Great Britain’s Formula 3-style competition formerly known as the BRDC British Formula 3 Championship.

For 2025, the series has launched its new Tatuus MSV GB3-025 chassis, which takes design cues from the current generation of Formula 1 cars.

The car marks 35 percent more downforce with comparatively less drag. It will also feature DRS for the first time and a new engine producing 280hp, marking a 30hp year-on-year increase.

“I’m very excited to be joining Xcel Motorsport in my 2025 GB3 campaign,” said Heuzenroeder.

“I think we’ve got a great team, full of experience, and hungry to win. I can’t wait to get the season started in April.”

Heuzenroeder has been competing in New Zealand’s Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship with MTEC Motorsport.

The 19-year-old has two podium finishes to his name and sits fourth overall in the standings.

Xcel Motorsport team manager Gary Bonnor said he has been impressed by the young Australian.

“We’re absolutely delighted to having been able to secure Patrick for the team and welcome him to Xcel Motorsport for our inaugural GB3 season. Patrick’s experience will be invaluable as we hit the ground running in 2025,” said Bonnor.

“His performance last season and what he has been doing in the Formula Regional Oceania Championship over the winter shows he has what it takes to compete at the sharp end of the grid, and we’re committed to providing him with all the tools and support he needs to achieve even greater success this year. We’re excited to see what we can accomplish together.”

This year will mark Heuzenroeder’s third in Great Britain. In 2023, he raced in British F4 before moving up to GB3 for 2024.

The 2025 GB3 Championship will visit Silverstone, Zandvoort, Spa, the Hungaroring, Brands Hatch, Donington, and Monza.