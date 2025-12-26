With its readership split across the Tasman, the Speedcafe Driver of the Year comprises a top 50 list of drivers representing Australia and New Zealand.

Drivers are ranked based on their achievements across the course of the year, with considerations including location, the level of competition, strength of opposition, the event’s historical significance, and success in the context of experience.

Individual stand-out performances are also considered.

With this in mind, achievements at the world championship stand above achievements at the national level. Equally, an overall championship win may be considered more significant than the volume of individual race wins.

The achievements of competitors in a multi-driver line-up are also scrutinised more than individual performances.

It should be noted that while one driver may generally be considered to have achieved more than another in the context of their career, this list only seeks to rank drivers based on their achievements in 2025.

The list is subjective and only represents the views of the Speedcafe editorial team.

The first part of the Speedcafe Driver of the Year will be released on December 27.