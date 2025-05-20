The South Australian circuit, which lies on the fringe of Adelaide, boasts the second longest lap of any permanent circuit in the world courtesy of its 7.77km GT configuration.

The Bend has logical links to WEC. It hosted the Asian Le Mans Series, which is run by the ACO (Automobile Club de l’Ouest). That’s the same governing body that oversees WEC.

The Bend (commercially known as Shell V-Power Motorsport Park) had a three-year deal with the Asian Le Mans Series. After hosting a four-hour race in 2020, The Bend was scratched from the calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic and never returned.

Competition for a WEC round is hotly contested, with just eight rounds on the current calendar. Nevertheless, Porsche factory driver Matt Campbell says the circuit has been spoken about in the paddock as an option.

“ Well, I certainly wouldn’t be arguing against it,” Campbell told Speedcafe.

“And there has been talk about trying to get a WEC race in Australia for the last couple of years, so hopefully there’s a possibility in the future.

“I would certainly be behind it, that’s for sure.”

Campbell recently drove at The Bend for the first time. That came by way of his relationship with Team Penske, which owns Porsche Centre Melbourne.

The GT racing champion lauded the venue.

“The talk is The Bend would love to get something in the future,” Campbell explained.

“I think that’s been out in the media a little bit. And for sure as a facility, you know, to hold such a series, it’s very well capable.

“Only a couple of weeks ago I was at The Bend Motorsport Park for my first ever time, which is crazy to think, because it was only finished after I left Australia.

“I was down there for a Penske track day. Of course now with the Penske Group being involved in, in the Melbourne [Porsche] Centre in Australia.

“It was cool to go there and finally do some laps and in some quite cool road cars.”

While The Bend mightn’t have a slot on the WEC calendar yet, it has featured prominently.

Circuit co-owner Yasser Shahin raced in 2024 with the The Bend logo on the Manthey EMA-run Porsche 911, which he took to victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Shahin has continued to display The Bend on the world stage with Team WRT and one of its BMW M4 machines.

His brother Sam Shahin told Daily Sports Car earlier this year that The Bend could have hosted WEC.

“If it wasn’t for COVID, we may well have seen the World Endurance Championship at The Bend,” said Shahin.

“We had a round of the Asian Le Mans Series, which was a part of a three-year deal, but again, COVID messed that up.

“We’ve worked hard to get this far, We’ve got a long way to go. We have been very optimistic, very aspirational in where we want to take The Bend brand.

“Hopefully our walking will do the talking in the next few years.”