The team debuted in GT World Challenge Australia at the final round of the 2025 season at Hampton Downs in New Zealand in preparation for a full-time campaign in 2026.

Josh Buchan and Cameron Campbell return to the seat for the season, with the pair having scored a pair of top 10 results on debut in New Zealand.

Competing in the Pro-Am class, Zagame will again field their Ferrari 296, which has proven to be a highly competitive platform in Australia.

Chaz Mostert and Liam Talbot won the 2024 top Por-Am class with Arise Racing, and the team nearly won the same title in 2025 with Jaxon Evans and Elliott Schutte until a post-race penalty scuppered their title quest.

Both drivers impressed on their first outing in the series, highlighted by Buchan qualifying in fourth position.

The two-time TCR Australia Series winner is no stranger to Zagame Autosport, having competed in the Monochrome GT4 Australia series alongside Jason Yu, helping guide the team to several class podiums.

“I can’t say how excited I am to be racing the full season in GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS,” said Buchan.

“To do it with any of the manufacturers on the grid is phenomenal, but to do it in a Ferrari is very, very cool.

“Last year’s season finale in New Zealand was our team’s shakedown and it was the perfect way to get our crew used to what we will be up against in the upcoming season.

“We probably exceeded our expectations a little bit due to being a single-car entry in what is arguably the most technically advanced model on the grid, we performed well as a team.”

Campbell’s progression to GT World Challenge Australia began with his debut in Ferrari Challenge Australasia ast year.

Seven podium appearances in the five rounds resulted in Campbell finishing third in the Trofeo Pirelli class standings at season’s end.

“I’m genuinely excited to be returning to GT World Challenge Australia in 2026, and even more excited to be doing it alongside Josh and the entire Zagame Autosport team,” Campbell said.

“What stands out to me isn’t just the program, it’s the people. Josh, Rod [Wilson], and the whole group behind the scenes have built something special – There’s real belief within this team and there’s a shared commitment to getting better together.

“I learned a huge amount last season and every time I get back in the Ferrari 296 I see where I can improve. The focus for me is simple: be consistent, keep learning, and make small improvements every time I sit in the car.”

Buchan expressed his admiration at Campbell’s willingness and drive, despite a relatively low level of experience.

“Cameron’s so committed to what we’re doing, what the team’s doing and more importantly, what he’s doing inside and outside the car,” Buchan added.

“We bounce off each other really well in that respect, we’re always pushing each other to be in as good a nick as possible before we hit the track.

“He is such a raw talent that my job to mould him into exactly what I want from a co-driver is exciting.

“Cameron’s learning curve in the last 12 months has been ridiculous. Going from barely racing to competing for the first time at Bathurst last year, he was the only driver in Ferrari Challenge to do The Chase flat at 300km/h.”

GT World Challenge Australia commences at the Shannons SpeedSeries GT Festival Phillip Island on March 27-29.