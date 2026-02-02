The pair will climb back aboard the Gomersall Motorsport Ford Mustang GT4, donning #1 for the six-round season as they hunt consecutive title success.

The pair picked up two wins and several podium appearances during 2025, claiming the class honours by 39 points over fellow Mustang competitors Cameron Crick and Dean Campbell.

Crick and Campbell were ultimately caught in a first corner incident during the penultimate race at Hampton Downs, ending their title hopes.

Aaron Seton, the son of two-time Australian Touring Car Championship winner Glenn, has competed in many national categories over a 15-year career including Touring Car Masters, Trans Am, Super2 and Supercars.

“I am excited to be back in the Gomersall Motorsport Ford Mustang defending the title with Jason,” Seton said.

Advertisements

“We both look for similar things in a race car and I think that we made a really good team, so it’s really cool that I can link back up with Jason and Gomersall Motorsport this year.”

“I’m excited to get to Phillip Island for the opening round and stay consistent throughout the year, and hopefully we can add some more trophies to our cabinet.”

Gomersall’s 20-plus-year career has seen him compete in categories such as Super3, Touring Car Masters, V8 Utes and more, all competing for his own team, making the choice to run #1 simple.

“Going around again with Aaron was an easy decision to make and I’m very keen to come back and defend the title,” Gomersall said.

“I could obviously run by myself but I love the Monochrome GT4 Australia Silver-Am format where I get to use Aaron as a benchmark and try and get as close as I can to his lap times, which overall lifts my game.”

“It will be pretty cool running the number one on the car for the season, and hopefully we can retain it.”

Gomersall is wary that the level of competition in the Silver-Am Cup will be increased heading into the opening round at Phillip Island.

“It’s going to be much tougher this year,” Gomersall said.

“Dean [Campbell] and [Cameron] Crick will be as hungry as ever, while there will be others that join who will be just as strong, so we’re going to have to lift our game if we’re going to go back-to-back.”

Monochrome GT4 Australia commences on March 27-29 at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit as part of the SRO-run Shannons SpeedSeries.