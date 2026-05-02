The success for Quinn is twofold, as the owner of Queensland Raceway and the title sponsor Game Over Indoor Karting and Entertainment.

McCutcheon, a protégé of Shane Van Gisbergen, led home the Speedcafe BMW M4 of Rob Gooley and Oscar Targett.

Dialling up the entertainment factor, the race began with a Le Mans-style start in the pit lane.

Cars filed out of the lane in qualifying order completing a warm-up procedure, before making their way back into the pits.

The starting driver remained in the car, parked at 45 degrees, while the co-drivers stood in the same order further down the pit lane.

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Upon being signalled to go, the co-drivers then ran towards the cars, in some cases coming to blows as John Nikolovski took a tumble.

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It was a double blow for Nikilovski, as co-driver Fabian Coulthard was not able to get the car started prior to the formation lap, forced to start in the garage.

The Supercars co-driver set about a charge through the file in the opening laps, carving through to the lead prior to the 30 minute mark.

Just 10 minutes later, the first cars began to file into the pit lane to complete driver changes.

During the pit stop cycle, Mark Griffith found the gravel at Turn 6, drawing the first yellow flag of the race.

The race leaders all filed into the pit lane to complete their first compulsory pit stops, while Luke van Herwaarde remained on the circuit in the BMW M2 to take the lead.

The gamble to stay out and pit under green did not pay off, as the car was then buried down the order.

The Speedcafe BMW M4 of Gooley and Targett remained in contention for the majority of the race, winding up in second position in the final hour.

Matt McCutcheon took over the Toyota Supra GT4 from Tony Quinn with just under 1.5 hours remaining.

Despite losing laps in the stops, the young Kiwi charger drove back through the field to jump back onto the lead lap.

McCutcheon took the lead when Anthony Soole pitted with 35 minutes remaining.

Having taken over from Soole, shortly after visiting the pits, Grant Denyer pulled the McLaren off the road with no power.

Both rear tyres had delaminated, damaging the inner guard and in turn the ECU wiring.

The yellow flag was thrown again with just seven minutes remaining as Glen Ebert brought the BMW M2 to a stop.

This set up a two lap dash to the finish.

Targett fought to catch the leader, however the Mercedes-AMG GT4 squad behind made quick work of the production spec BMW M4.

As the lapped AMGs caught the leader, Targett was forced to settle for second place by just 3s.