Part of the 2 Days of Thunder program at the Ipswich Festival of Horsepower — and running alongside Round 3 of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series — the second round of the APC Enduro Championship will showcase a wide array of manufacturers and the added spectacle of twilight racing.

After a standout performance in Sydney, Allan Jarvis leads the outright standings in his Class D TOA57D Motorsport Volkswagen Polo GTi. Close behind are Class C leaders Oskar Butt and Troy Derwent in the PB Motorsport Services Holden Astra HSV VXR, though both entries are expected to face fierce competition in Ipswich.

Among the top contenders will be the Speedcafe-backed Class X BMW M4, shared by Maika Ter Horst and Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge champion Oscar Targett. They’ll be joined by experienced campaigner Mark Griffith, who returns in his Grifcorp Class A1 Mercedes-Benz A45 AMG, alongside rising star Tom Hayman, making his production car debut.

The Mercedes presence is further strengthened by the FG Motorsport pairing of Chris Gunther and Mitch Randall, fresh off a victory under lights in Sydney.

Class A2 shapes up as a muscle car showdown. The Ultimate Diesel Tuning Ford Mustang of Trent Whyte returns, this time with Queensland local Glen Walker joining the effort. Another strong Mustang entry comes from CMA Car Mods Australia, driven by Lindsay Kearns and Brad Carr.

Challenging the Mustangs will be the newly built Game Over Chevrolet Camaro, entered by Queensland Raceway owner Tony Quinn and driven alongside New Zealander Matt McCutcheon. The pair previously teamed up for a GT4 endurance race win last year and are expected to be contenders this weekend.

The classic Holden vs Ford rivalry will also be on display, albeit in different classes. Rohit Saini and David Murphy will campaign the Clean and Wash HSV GTS, while David Ling and Troy Williams return in the FPV GT-F.

Class B1 features an all-BMW lineup, led by the Tyre & More Hemmant-backed M340i of father-daughter duo Paul and Karlie Buccini. They’ll be challenged by Richard Shrinkfield and Ettore Vosolo in the Axis Surveys BMW M3 E92.

In Class C, Butt and Derwent continue to set the pace, but seasoned competitor Jake Camilleri returns in his Mazda 3 MPS and is expected to be a serious threat. Also in the mix is Prime Motorsport’s newer-generation Holden Astra OPC, shared by Chris Holdt and Gerard O’Flynn.

Meanwhile, Class D remains one of the most competitive categories. Jarvis and his father Rob will face stiff opposition from two Toyota 86 entries — one from Angus Baillis and Emily Caccaviello in the Trakwell-backed car, and the other from former Super Tourer driver Carlos Rolfo in a Littles Lawyers entry. Rob O’Connor and Jesse Dixon round out the class in the Kirkworks BMW 130i.

The weekend format includes three sessions on Friday, concluding with qualifying, followed by a 30-minute sprint race on Saturday ahead of the two-hour QR Twilight 300 main event that evening. A second 30-minute sprint on Sunday wraps up the weekend.

This round also marks the first leg of back-to-back visits to Queensland Raceway, with the team or driver scoring the most stage wins across both events earning a coveted trip to Highlands Motorsport Park in New Zealand.