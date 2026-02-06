The pair will be behind the wheel of the Wallis Motorsport Ford Mustang GT4 entered in the Silver Cup.

Paley becomes Wallis’ fourth teammate since joining the series, having previously raced alongside uncle Jed, father Adam, and another American Ford Racing driver, Jenson Altzman.

Despite a challenging first season with no shortage of misfortune, including Altzman being collected in a first lap incident at The Bend, Wallis was able to take a best finish of eighth on two occasions.

“This is a really exciting step forward for my career. I’m proud to be teaming up with Sam Paley and continuing to race with our family team, Wallis Motorsport, for the 2026 Monochrome GT4 Series,” Wallis said.

“Having a driver of Sam’s calibre and international experience join the program is a huge opportunity, and I believe we can achieve some strong results together.”

Advertisements

At 23 years of age, Paley brings valuable experience to the Wallis outfit despite his youth.

Following IMSA Mazda MX-5 Cup rookie of the year honours in 2021, Paley has raced through IMSA Pilot Sport Challenge, Mustang Challenge, and the Mustang Challenge Le Mans Invitational.

“This is just a great opportunity. I’m very excited to be joining Jack, Adam, and Wallis Motorsport for the 2026 GT4 Monochrome Series in Australia this season,” Paley said.

“Ford and Mustang have a huge following down in Australia, and I’m looking forward to growing my personal network, experience, and exposure down under.”

“There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Ford Racing and its global mission. I’m honoured to represent America’s Race Team through the Ford Racing Driver Development Team.”

Monochrome GT4 Australia is set to commence at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit as part of the Shannon SpeedSeries on March 27-29.