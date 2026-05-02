Having recently revived the Australian Endurance Championship name, the series announced the new partnership ahead of the opening round.

Owned by motor racing veteran and entrepreneur Tony Quinn, Game Over offers numerous indoor attractions including go karts, laser tag, indoor climbing, arcade experiences and more.

The business continues national expansion, having recently opened its sixth location in North Lakes, Queensland.

“The Australian Endurance Championship is building something fresh and exciting for competitors and fans alike,” said Game Over general manager Brad Ward.

“We’re proud to come onboard as the naming rights partner and support a championship that is focused on affordable, competitive endurance racing at some of the country’s best circuits.

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“As a brand, Game Over Indoor Karting and Entertainment is built on delivering high-energy, accessible motorsport experiences to the public, so this partnership is a natural fit for us.

“We’re excited to play a role in the continued growth of endurance racing in Australia.”

The Australian Endurance Championship commences this weekend with the Ipswich 3 Hour, held at the Quinn-owned Queensland Raceway.

Quinn himself is contesting the event in a Game Over sponsored Toyota Supra GT4 alongside Kiwi young gun Matt McCutcheon.

Held as part of Round 2 of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series – 2 Days of Thunder – the series will contest one three-hour endurance race commencing at 5:25pm AEST.

The race will be streamed on the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series YouTube Channel.

The five-round championship will consist of a mixture of day and night three hour races.

A $5000 prize pool will be awarded at each round, with $1000 up for grabs to the outright and class winners.