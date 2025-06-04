GM has revealed the stunning Chevrolet Racing colours that Buckley will campaign on her TA2 Camaro, starting with this month’s round at Queensland Raceway.

Buckley’s Toyota efforts came with backing from AC Delco and she joins Super2 racer Jarrod Hughes in representing GM in TA2.

Chevrolet Racing General Manager, Chris Payne, said the company is pleased to be supporting young driving talent.

“We could not be happier to support Alice and her entry into TA2 Racing,” he said.

“GM is extremely proud to support talented young drivers and help them develop from the grassroots level through to the top levels of motorsport.”

Buckley also expressed her excitement at the opportunity.

“I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of the TA2 Chevrolet Racing Camaro,” she said.

“It’s exciting to step into a new category and I would like to thank GM for their continued support of me in my journey.”

GM ambassador Craig Lowndes was also on hand for the announcement.

“It’s fantastic that GM continues supporting the next generation of motorsport talent”, he said

“I’ve spent a lot of time crossing paths with Alice and also Jarrod Hughes at countless GM events and race meets, and it’s great to see the hard work they have put in is reaping rewards.”

All cars in the Australian Trans Am and TA2 Muscle Car Series run a LS3 crate engine supplied by GM.