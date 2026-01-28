Hamilton, dubbed ‘Mr Porsche’ during a three-decade stint as the German brand’s Australian importer, died last year.

He almost won the 1969 Australian Touring Car Championship aboard a Porsche 911 and formed part of the Moffat Ford Dealers 1-2 finish in the Bathurst 1000 eight years later.

Hamilton’s collection set to go under the hammer includes a 1987 Penske PC16 Indycar in the iconic Penzoil colours campaigned by Rick Mears.

Also on offer is the 1971 McLaren M10B that Hamilton raced in the early ‘70s and later re-acquired.

Other cars include a 1957 Sabakat (a Lotus 12-based special), a 1973 Farrell Clubman sports car (at one time raced by Hamilton’s son Travis) and a Maserati 250F replica.

Unsurprisingly, there are many Porsche-related items in among over 500 lots, including sets of factory blueprints for the 917, 908 and 906 racing cars.

Other items include statues, models, signage, trophies, medallions, books and slot cars, many related to Hamilton’s career racing.

Pre-bidding for the ‘Mr Porsche Australia – Featuring the Garage & Collection of the Late Alan Hamilton’ will open online on February 2 via Donington’s Auctions.

“Alan was an important figure both in the industry here, as a racing driver and in Porsche’s history, and his amazing collection reflects that incredible life,” said Donington’s Robbie Richards.

“There are some truly unique pieces of history and provenance that only Alan had, which simply won’t be available again in this context. It’ll be an exciting auction for collectors.”

The auction will take place online on February 14-15.