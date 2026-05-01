Canto, son of Supercars veteran Dean, makes his debut in GT4 for Team Komo – an outfit run by Canto senior – lining up alongside Jaiwei Chen in a BMW M4.

While making his first GT4 start, Canto has one national level event to his name, having competed in Radical Cup Australia at The Bend in 2025.

In a solid debut, Canto finished in 11th and eighth position across the two races.

Prior to that, the young charger was an avid sim racer, spending several years building skills to fast-track his development.

“It’s a big opportunity, and I don’t take that lightly, so I’m really grateful to be in this position – especially since motorsport isn’t easy to get into. I just want to enjoy the experience and hopefully do a good job,” Canto said.

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“I’ve spent a lot of time sim racing over the past few years, and it’s taught me a huge amount about race craft and consistency. Being able to apply that in a real car is a pretty exciting step for me.

“Sim racing might not be considered the real thing, but it gives you a place to make mistakes and learn from them without consequences. I think that’s helped me develop a lot when stepping into a real car.

“Last year at The Bend was my first real taste of racing, and I really enjoyed it. Just getting out there and racing cleanly gave me a lot of confidence, but I’m still learning every time I’m in the car.

“I like going through the data, comparing laps, and figuring out where I can improve.

“I’ve been really happy with how testing has gone so far. Being within a few tenths of Jiawei gives me confidence I can step in and do a solid job, but I know there’s still a lot more to learn.

“At the end of the day, the goal for me is to keep improving and get as much out of the experience as I can, while also simply enjoying it.

Chen himself debuted in the category at the Phillip Island season opener as a solo driver.

Monochrome GT4 Australia returns for Round 2 at The Bend Motorsport Park as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries on May 8-10.