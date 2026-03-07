Andrew van Leeuwen and Stefan Bartholomaeus unpack a wild day of action at the AGP which started with controversy in Supercars qualifying.

The storylines continued to unfold in the first F1 qualifying session of the new season as a furious Max Verstappen crashed out of Q1, Mercedes locked out the front row, and Oscar Piastri rescued a Q3 error to end up fifth on the grid.

Then, Albert Park served up another thrilling Supercars race as Broc Feeney held off Brodie Kostecki, Ryan Wood punted Thomas Randle and Will Brown and Aaron Cameron came to blows.

Delve into it all with our Saturday daily podcast.

