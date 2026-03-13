It’s been another fascinating week of Supercars news, including Ford facing its parity fears amid a dominant start to the season.

Could all of the success pull the re-introduced parity trigger? And if so, is there any danger of changes?

There’s been some key council moves around renewed hope for the Newcastle 500, while Mark Skaife has finally broken his silence on his commentary axing.

Andrew van Leeuwen and Stefan Bartholomaeus delve into it all.

They also look ahead to the Chinese GP and more.

Advertisements

Listen now.