Isaac McNeil will compete in the same colours as the Aston Martin Vantage that runs in the GT3 series.

Volante Rosso Motorsport is an official Aston Martin partner team. Declan Fraser, who races alongside Liam Talbot, is an Aston Martin Racing Academy driver.

“AU4 is such a great stepping stone for any aspirational driver to come out of karting and into circuit racing,” said Volante Rosso Motorsport director Chris Papadopoulos

“It has so many of the ingredients that we look for in a further career in terms of moderate downforce, slick tyres, paddle shift and driving dynamics are all closely aligned to any future pathway for any young driver.

“AU4 is engineered to be the best training ground for young drivers, who wish to have a career in motorsport. Volante Rosso has a lot of history within driver development and the opportunity to go well in AU4 is part of that pathway for us.

“Success in AU4 can lead to a number of categories including AU3, Radicals and GT where Volante Rosso has a presence already.

Win a trip to the GC500 valued at $5,000 — or take the cash! Click here

“Having recently had a special introduction of Declan (Fraser) to the Aston Martin Young Driver Program, Volante Rosso believes there are a lot of benefits to having a manufacturer alignment.

“Isaac McNeil displays a lot of promise in all the racing he has done to date and his karting career before that.

“Isaac has got a big future and through the team’s official partner program with Aston Martin has taken an opportunity to reflect this corporate image with the AU4 entry too.”

McNeil will debut the new livery at The Bend Motorsport Park on July 12-13, which marks the second round of the series.