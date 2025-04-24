The new rules are headlined by a longer race and the option of a promoter’s caution.

Slated for Monday, May 19 (AEST), the event will feature two 60-lap heat races to set the grid for the 100-lap All-Star Open.

Three drivers from the All-Star Open will advance to the All-Star Race. Those include the Open race winner, second place, and the fan vote winner.

John Probst, NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief racing development officer, said innovation was at the heart of this year’s event.

“The NASCAR All-Star Race continues to evolve as one of the most fun and innovative events on our calendar,” said Probst.

“Returning to historic North Wilkesboro Speedway for the third year in a row allows us to honor our sport’s roots while pushing the envelope with fresh competitive elements.”

This year, the All-Star Race has been extended from 199 laps to 250 laps.

This year’s 250-lap feature race will include cautions at or near Lap 100 and an option ‘promoter’s caution’ before Lap 220.

If the promoter’s caution hasn’t flown and a natural caution falls after Lap 200, the optional caution will not be in play.

The racing program will begin on Saturday (AEST) with the combined All-Star Race/All-Star Open qualifying and Pit Crew Challenge.

Open cars will qualify first to set the grid for the Open before All-Star Race entries qualify for the two heats.

“Drivers will take the green flag, run one full lap at speed, and on the second lap proceed to one of two NASCAR-designated pit stalls for a four-tire stop,” NASCAR explained.

“When the pit stop is complete, the cars will exit pit road and race back to the checkered flag.

“Qualifying time will be the total elapsed time from green flag to checkered flag, and the pole sitter will start on the pole for Heat Race 1 and the All-Star.

“The pit crew with the fastest stop during the All-Star qualifying attempt (no penalties) is the winner of the Pit Crew Challenge.

“Timing lines are established one box behind and one box ahead of the NASCAR designated pit stop boxes. Pit Crew Challenge results will determine pit-picking order.”

After Saturday’s qualifying, Sunday will feature Heat 1 and Heat 2 to determine the grid for the All-Star Race.

The All-Star Open on Monday will act as the curtainraiser to the All-Star Race.

Jessica Fickenscher, executive director of the NASCAR All-Star Race, explained: “In the 40-year history of the All-Star Race there has never been so much on-track action across the entire event week/

“And with so much competition–from the pit crews to the manufacturers to the race teams and drivers–the biggest All-Star winners will be the fans with all they get to see at what’s become America’s throwback racetrack, North Wilkesboro Speedway.

“The entire week is truly the most jam-packed entertainment value in all of motorsports.”

Drivers who are already locked into the All-Star Race include William Byron, Daniel Suárez, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Tyler Reddick, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Austin Cindric, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Austin Dillon, Harrison Burton, Chase Briscoe, Chris Buescher, Ross Chastain, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Josh Berry, and Kyle Busch.