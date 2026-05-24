Poor weather forced NASCAR officials to abandon qualifying and revert to its Performance Metric system to set the grid.

Van Gisbergen’s stunning victory at Watkins Glen has therefore become even more valuable, putting him third on the list – and therefore the grid – via the system.

Tyler Reddick will start from pole ahead of Ty Gibbs, van Gisbergen, Michael McDowell, Chase Briscoe, Ryan Blaney, Chris Buescher, Austin Cindric, Austin Dillon and AJ Allmendinger.

Van Gisbergen’s Trackhouse Racing teammates will start in 25th (Connor Zilisch) and 27th (Ross Chastain).

Wet weather has proven interruptive across the Charlotte weekend so far with the Truck Series race – in which van Gisbergen will also take part – delayed from last night to this morning (Australian time).

Qualifying for that race was also washed out leaving SVG 35th on the grid.

Practice and qualifying were also cancelled for the second-tier O’Reilly Auto Parts Series before the race was red flagged after 34 of the 200 laps due to rain.

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