The Chevrolet drivers made contact after Larson dove from the top of the track to the bottom, unaware that van Gisbergen was there.

The #5 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro spun and shot back up the track into the wall on the front stretch.

Larson’s car was too badly damaged to continue. Van Gisbergen’s car was relatively unscathed, save for some flat-spotted tyres after he went spinning through the grass.

That and ended hopes of a third place Stage 2 finish having stormed through the field.

A wild end to Stage 2. 👀 pic.twitter.com/0yrp6TJnMA — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 22, 2026

Over the team radio, van Gisbergen asked whether Larson got loose or was trying to block, to which his spotter Josh Williams replied that Larson didn’t know van Gisbergen was there.

“Just all my fault,” said Larson.

“In my brain, I knew the #45 (Tyler Reddick) had been inside of me and then I got clear of him and I wanted to cut the distance.

“I guess the #97 was just out of my corner mirror. I hung a left and ran right into him.

“I didn’t know I was three-wide, which I never was, I didn’t realise the #97 had ever gotten inside the #45. Just all my fault.

“I hate it. I need to listen more I guess and not just react off what I feel sometimes.

“I had a lot of fun today. Cool to be up the front and in the mix. Just a big error there. I hate it for my team.”

Van Gisbergen restarted Stage 3 in 22nd. He suffered a second spin on Lap 199. Van Gisbergen reported his car had gotten loose.

“Sorry guys, I built loose and loose,” said van Gisbergen.

“Tried to go to the bottom.”

Van Gisbergen restarted Stage 3 from the back of the lead lap in 30th.

