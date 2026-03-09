It was a dramatic contest for the Trackhouse Racing driver, who gambled late to take two tyres during the final round of pit stops to surge from the back of the lead lap in 21st to be in top 10 contention.

“Excellent result for the crazy day we had,” said van Gisbergenn.

“My SafetyCulture Chevy had a lot of speed, but just had those two spins that reset our progress each time.

“Passed a lot of cars and had a good points day. Headed to Vegas next weekend with a lot of momentum.”

The race was won by Ryan Blaney in the #12 Team Penske Ford Mustang, who began the final restart of the race from second and got the jump on Ty Gibbs’ #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry.

Gibbs faded to fourth while Christopher Bell claimed second in the #20 Gibbs Camry. Bell had led Blaney by more than three seconds before the final caution flag flew.

Bell, however, elected to take four tyres and slipped back to eighth for the final restart. He fought his way back to second place but ran out of laps to put a pass on Blaney.

It marked back-to-back wins for Team Penske a day on from Josef Newgarden winning for ‘The Captain’ Roger Penske in the IndyCar Series.

“Perseverance. Everybody on the #12 group persevered all day. We made a couple of mistakes that we learned from and got better. Came from the back a couple of times,” said Blaney.

“Honestly, the #20 (Christopher Bell) was the best car, but Jonathan (Hassler, crew chief) made a great call to take two (tyres) and we were able to get the lead and just hold them off.

“I don’t know how many more laps I would have been able to hold them off, but we were able to do that.”

Bell lamented running out of time to make a move on Blaney, who finished less than half a second clear.

“Ultimately, if we had more green flag laps, we could have made a run at him,” said Bell.

“I don’t know. You win some, you lose some. This one stings.”

Trouble for SVG couldn't have come at a better time for Kyle Busch after having his own issue early in Stage 2.

Van Gisbergen started the 312-lap race from 18th and worked his way up to 14th by the end of Stage 1.

During Stage 2, on Lap 94, van Gisbergen spun out on his own when one of his tyres let go.

Both right-side tyres went flat, which dropped him down a lap as he struggled to get his #97 Trackhouse Racing Camaro restarted.

“I had zero warning,” van Gisbergen radioed to his team.

“I hit the brake and it just blew.”

Van Gisbergen lost a lap and spent the lion’s share of Stage 2 trying to get his lap back.

By Lap 168, van Gisbergen got his lap back and finished Stage 2 in 20th.

However, his hard work was undone on Lap 246 when Austin Dillon in the #3 Richard Childress Racing Camaro drove into the back of van Gisbergen and tipped him into a spin.

“He just drove into me, I think,” van Gisbergen reported.

Van Gisbergen worked his way back into contention but found himself buried in the field.

On Lap 254, van Gisbergen avoided a multi-car pile-up involving Joey Logano, Josh Berry, Chase Elliott and Daniel Suarez.

However, in trying to get his car slowed up, van Gisbergen locked up the inside left front and was forced to return to the pits for a new tyre.

Huge damage for Joey Logano and others after this one late at Phoenix!

Van Gisbergen continued to hover around the tail end of the lead lap and threatened to crack the top 20.

With 26 laps to go, the caution came out for Dillon, who slowed at Turn 2 with a puncture.

Pit stops ensued and van Gisbergen elected to take two tyres, which vaulted him to ninth.

Racing resumed with 20 laps to go. However, the green flag run was short-lived. John Hunter-Nemecheck and Zane Smith went spinning after side-to-side contact.

Under the yellow, van Gisbergen reported an issue with his brakes.

“I have a problem,” he reported.

“My brake pedal is about to fall off. The whole thing is going left and right real bad. I have to hold it to the side.”

Van Gisbergen’s crew chief Stephen Doran told his driver that a decision was in his hands, to which van Gisbergen replied: “I will tighten my belts.”

Van Gisbergen restarted 11th and rose to 10th but as the cars on newer tyres forged their way forward, the #97 Camaro ended up 11th

Results: NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 500, Phoenix Raceway

Pos Num Driver Team Car Laps/Diff Gap 1 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford Mustang 312 2 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 0.399 0.399 3 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 2.175 1.776 4 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 2.608 0.433 5 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 2.914 0.306 6 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 3.563 0.649 7 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 4.569 1.006 8 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 5.039 0.470 9 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 5.694 0.655 10 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota Camry 6.086 0.392 11 97 Shane Van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro 6.304 0.218 12 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang 6.413 0.109 13 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford Mustang 6.709 0.296 14 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford Mustang 7.126 0.417 15 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford Mustang 7.223 0.097 16 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro 7.532 0.309 17 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro 8.422 0.89 18 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 9.141 0.719 19 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro 9.230 0.089 20 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 9.627 0.397 21 33 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro 9.779 0.152 22 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 9.896 0.117 23 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 10.089 0.193 24 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet Camaro 10.504 0.415 25 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota Camry 14.084 3.580 26 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro 1 lap 27 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang Lap 294 17 laps 28 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro Lap 286 8 laps 29 88 Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro Lap 281 5 laps 30 7 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro Lap 254 27 laps 31 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford Mustang Lap 253 1 lap 32 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford Mustang Lap 253 33 48 Anthony Alfredo Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro Lap 217 36 laps 34 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford Mustang Lap 216 1 lap 35 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Chevrolet Camaro Lap 159 57 laps 36 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang Lap 155 4 laps 37 19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry Lap 131 24 laps

