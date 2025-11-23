Headlined by the Trico Trans Am Series, Mallala Motorsport Park roared back to life with two days of on-track and in airborne activity showcasing the historic racing venue on the national stage once again.

The event also included the annual Formula Ford 1600 Nationals plus local support categories. Another key feature was the tribute to the late Garry Rogers with four of his iconic cars taking to the circuit.

Jason Bargwanna jumped back behind the wheel of the 2000 Bathurst-winning Holden Commodore, while GRM drivers James Golding and James Moffat drove the Bathurst 24 Hour Holden Monaro.s. Mark Tracey drove the Group C Commodore.

Photos: InSyde Media