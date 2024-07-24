Photos from qualifying for the New Year Nitro event at Willowbank Raceway, as part of the 2022/23 Burson Auto Parts Australian Top Fuel Championship.
Pictures: Cackling Pipes Photography; Wayne Newby Picture: Dave Reid.
Photos from qualifying for the New Year Nitro event at Willowbank Raceway, as part of the 2022/23 Burson Auto Parts Australian Top Fuel Championship.
Pictures: Cackling Pipes Photography; Wayne Newby Picture: Dave Reid.
Try our daily email, The best way to get your news first, fast and free!
Copyright © 2023 Speedcafe.com. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Copyright © 2023 Speedcafe.com This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Copyright © 2023 Speedcafe.com This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.