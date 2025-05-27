It is the 63rd time Darren Smith and Garry O’Brien have had the opportunity to hear someone tell their story.

Our guest on this episode is Ben Grice, the son of a gun and a gun in his own right. Ben tells his motorsport story, and we also catch up on the latest happenings on the state and club motorsport scene and look at what is coming up.

Ben started racing in speedway and with his cheeky nature, reported that he may have had incurred the wrath of some and may have been chased out of a venue or two.

His circuit racing debut came in Queensland Geminis and Aussie Racing Cars before he really came to notice when he joined the Swift Racing Series in 2013. He finished second in the series and viewers seen the Aussie version of bump drafting. The telltale was the exhaust burn imprint on his front bumper.

He moved on to Saloon Cars from there. After he was seventh the first year, Ben finished second in 2015 where he won 12 of the 15 races. The following years comprised the one-make national Toyota 86 Racing Series.

Over that three-year period, he also competed in Excels, a category he rates as a favourite. He campaigned full seasons in his home state of Queensland, his new state in Victoria as well as some outings in NSW and South Australia.

After Covid brought motor racing to a halt for a period, Ben joined in the Trans Am Series. In his first year of 2021, he had just one podium before five in second year with one pole position. Backed by All American Driveline for 2023, he again had podiums, pole and finished 10th in the series.

Another 10th followed in 2024, and he continues in the Trico Trans Am Series in his familiar stars and stipes Ford Mustang while running a successful wrap business in Victoria. Ben tells his story with many amusing anecdotes along the way.

