Our guest on this episode is the Ben Schoots, one half of the Black Wolf Motorsport GT3 team. Ben tells his motorsport story, and we also catch up on the latest happenings on the state and club motorsport scene and look at what is coming up. In several years of competing, he finished

Ben started out, racing his Mazda RX7 in the Victorian Improved Production category and won the state championship in 2006. He went on to be the club’s President for five terms.

He also took in the Improved Production Nationals on several occasions. The annual event moves from circuit to circuit, state to state on a rotation basis. In the several he competed in, his best results have been second, third and fourth.

While maintaining his links to Improved Production, Ben took the opportunity to be part of Daytona Sports Cars and race in the Bathurst 12 Hour. There he drove the Chev-powered Daytona Coupe on several occasions, and later the Dodge Viper. He also raced the Daytona in Malaysia.

In 2018 he finished second in the 2018 Victorian Sports Car Championship in the impressive Sin R1 550 and won the series in 2021 and 2022. Since then, he and Shane Woodman have competed in the AM class of the GT World Challenge powered by AWS in their Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Ben talks about his motorsport career which included a drive in a V8 Supercar and other aspects of his journey in this entertaining podcast of someone who started at the very grassroots level and achieved success.

