Tindal will become Motorsport Australia’s General Manager, Motorsport Development, in what is one the top roles focussed on the sporting side of the business.

While it is technically a new position, he effectively replaces Lisa Crampton, who recently left the role of Sporting and Technical Director.

She had originally started in that role in July last year.

According to the announcement, Tindal’s role will include “strengthening the foundation of motorsport through club racing, competition and championship structures, and the nation’s 12,000+ volunteer officials”.

The announcement also outlines how Tindal will “hold executive responsibility for motorsport governance, including the Australian Motor Racing Commission, Board appointed commissions and national advisory panels”.

“Darren’s leadership experience across motorsport brings substantial knowledge and skills to support our renewed efforts towards members and the motorsport community,” said MA CEO Sunil Vohra.

“With clear remit to develop value for Motorsport Australia licence holders, clubs and officials, Darren’s appointment is a significant part of how we face into the sport.

“Darren is a dynamic and respected leader with a proven ability to drive change, build strong teams, and deliver results. This is about delivering tangible value to members and clubs.”

Tindal will start on June 16.