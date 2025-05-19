The 29th edition of the Sprints on 23-24 August will feature more than 220 historic, classic and performance cars racing on a 1.0 kilometre closed-street course around the tiny goldrush town on Queensland’s Southern Downs.

Off-track, attractions will include a new Vintage Van Village, Show ‘n’ Shine competition, charity auction, fun run, country markets, live music, racing car displays and VIP appearances by well-known motor-racing personalities.

Sprints President Tricia Chant is expecting healthy competitor interest after last year’s record event, which celebrated the 75th anniversary of the Leyburn Australian Grand Prix and attracted around 18,000 visitors over a two-day festival.

The 2024 Sprints, which welcomed several former Australian Grand Prix drivers and even some original 1949 grand prix cars, was awarded Queensland Motorsport Event of the Year by Motorsport Australia. It won the award also in 2017.

“The size and atmosphere of the 2024 Historic Leyburn Sprints was an eye-opener for first-time visitors, including our VIP retired-driver guests. John Bowe, one of Australia’s best-known racing drivers for more than 40 years, said it was the best race meeting he attended last year,” Chant said.

“As a result we expect many of those first-time visitors to return this August to enjoy Leyburn’s unique mix of fascinating cars and grassroots country atmosphere. It’s always a wonderfully friendly and entertaining weekend even if you’re not usually a racing enthusiast.

“We’ll have many more great attractions to announce over the coming weeks.”

While the attendance roll of ex-drivers and ex-grand prix cars is still being confirmed, interest is sure to focus on the contest for the outright fastest car and prestigious Col Furness Perpetual Trophy.

Current Australian Hillclimb Champion Dean Amos has already confirmed he intends to return in an attempt to extend his record tally to a 10th win, aboard his specially-built Gould GR55B racer from England.

“I always look forward to Leyburn. It’s good fun, totally different to anything else we do. I think I’ll have some pretty strong rivals this year,” Amos said.

The Sprints provides plenty of excitement as cars of all ages and types race past residents’ front yards and the local school. Thousands of campers create a party atmosphere at night.

While packed during the Sprints weekend, Leyburn usually is home to only around 400 residents. However, it has preserved many historical sites from its goldrush days, including the 1863 Royal Hotel, said to be Queensland’s oldest continually-licensed pub. The 1949 Australian Grand Prix was staged on an ex-WW2 airfield just outside the township.