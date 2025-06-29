Formula Ford Stars & Renegades

With two more races, Lachlan Evennett was able to take the fight up to prolific winner Kobi Williams. Evennett was doing double duties, jumping from TA2 to Formula Ford and vice versa.

In the first race on Sunday, Evennett grabbled the lead on Lap 3 and held it until Williams regained it for the last lap. But Evennett seized the advantage through Turns 4 and 5 and was able to take the win by a mere 0.05 seconds. Less than a second covered the next three where Joe Fawcett headed Jamie Rowe and Hunter Salvatore.

Evennett led the first half of the last outing before Williams hit the lead which he held over his rival to the flag with Rowe just behind them in third. The race for fourth was a four-way battle which went to Salvatore over Will Lowing and Fawcett. Brad James was also involved until he pulled off near pit exit on Lap 9.

Australian Production Cars

Class A2 Ford Mustang drivers finished first and second in the third and final race of the second round where Lindsay Kearns won ahead of Trent Whyte. Third went right down to the wire as Karlie Buccini (Class B1 BMW 340i) held off Tom Hayman in Mark Griffith’s A1 Mercedes AMG A45.

Buccini won the start before Whyte and Kearns passed her. Whyte led until lap nine on which he was spun at Turn 4 by Kearns who then allowed Whyte to pass him. Buccini led from Hayman until Kearns came through to pass them all.

Fifth went to Jesse Dixon (Class D BMW 130i) ahead of David Ling (A1 Ford FPV FG), the Class C Holden Astras driven by Gerard O’Flynn and Troy Derwent, and Rob Jarvis (Class D Volkswagen Polo GTi).

TFH Hire Legend Cars Australia

The day started with Race 3 and the top 10 from Race 2 reversed for the start. Dylan Thomas posted a narrow win ahead of Josh Benaud, Aiden Williams, Maverick Kemenyvary and Blake Hayne. Fancied runners Rob Hogan, Riley Skinner and Ryan Pring were among those disqualified.

That was incentive for Hogan to storm through for to win the next race which was interspersed with two safety cars. Askr Sendall was second and put up a worthy fight with the lead on several occasions. Thomas was third from Shane Tate, Skinner and Kemenyvary.

Sendall, Hogan, Tate, Skinner and Thomas broke away from the rest in the last. Hogan took the lead on Lap 5, a lap before Sendall speared off at Turn 3. Shortly after Chais Tippert had contact with Scott Morgan and bounced into the pit wall at Turn 6. The safety car was out to the finish with Hogan the winner over Skinner, Thomas and Tate.

Innovation Race Cars

Through the course of three more races – the rerun of Race 2, Races 3 and 4 – Geoff Taunton was unbeaten in his IRC GT SS. Actually, he was never headed at any stage.

For the first two laps of the first, Daniel Jilesen (IRC GT) was second before he stopped. That allowed Danny Stutterd (PACE MGT) to snare second while Grant Donaldson (MARC II) took third ahead of John Holinger (IRC GT), Geoff Emery (MGT), Brian Finn (MGT) and John Goodacre (IRC GT).

Jilesen came back in Race 3 for second ahead of Emery and Goodacre while Donaldson was ahead of Finn and Holinger. Stutterd had successfully passed Donaldson before a delaminated tyre spun him at Turn 6. It was the same top three in Race 4 with Donaldson able to hold off Holinger and Finn. Goodacre went out when he spun off at Turn 1.

Australian Excel Super Sprint

The fourth race lasted just under three laps when it was red flagged and not restarted. Tyler Collins and Caleb Paterson traded the lead until Craig Coleman rolled through the gravel trap at Turn 1.

In Race 5, Collins led every lap. He saw off the challenge of Paterson who was then passed by Sam Mclaren. Fourth became a close contest where Matt Boylett emerged ahead of Rio Campbell, Karlai Warner and Fraser Sturgess. Josh Richards and Will McSwan were also involved until McSwann smacked into the back of Richards and both went off at Turn 3. The race finished behind the safety car.

Super TT/Australian Trans Am/Production Utes

The ATA and Utes started Race 3 ahead of the Super TTs. That was all John Prefontaine (Mustang) needed to take the race outright. He won ahead of Andrew Edser (Pontiac Firebird) and the rapidly approaching Brent Edwards (STT Ford Falcon XR6 Turbo). Ben Arnold (Nissan Skyline R33) was next, just in front of Cory Gillett (Nissan Silvia/Chev).

With the STTs first away in the last, Edwards led until Arnold passed him on Lap 3 and went on to win. Tony Saint (Mazda RX7/Chev) moved to second and left Edwards ahead of Gillett. Edser took the ATA win in front of Zak Hudson (Mustang) and Prefontaine. Peter Clarke (Commodore) continued his Ute domination with another two wins over John Young (Commodore).

Replica Tourers

After he beat Paul Hudson (Subaru Impreza STi in Race 3, Jason Grimmond and his Holden Commodore were retirements from the fourth race when second behind Hudson. Rob Neal (BMW 135i) rounded out the top three in the morning race, ahead of Rex Scoles, Beau Hatton and John Davidson, all in Commodores. Mitch Rice (Commodore) was a DNF but came back to finish second ahead of Shane Stuart (BMW 1 Series) and Davidson.

Round four of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series will be at Queensland Raceway on August 15-17.