Experienced stunt man Matt Mingay was seen limping his Hot Wheels sponsored Chevrolet Camaro back to pit lane with damage to its left front during the session.

The veteran entertainer later confirmed via social media that he had indeed found the fence during his run.

“I ran out of talent coming down Mt Panorama. Tagged the wall and lost my guard,” he wrote.

“Managed to limp it home ok though. My age old saying, ‘if you don’t crash, you’re not going hard enough’.”

Mingay’s Hot Wheels stunt team has been joined by the Boost Mobile Pro Drift Team as part of the entertainment package at this year’s Bathurst 1000.