The Mobil 1 Truck Assist Racing driver made the decisive move on Lap 10 when he overtook his Walkinshaw Andretti United teammate Chaz Mostert for the lead.

The #2 Ford Mustang driver got through the pit stop sequence and held off the #87 Chevrolet Camaro to clinch victory by just 0.6s at the end of 50 laps.

“It’s pretty emotional to be honest,” he said.

“My parents have sacrificed a lot for me to get here and to achieve my lifelong dream, just doesn’t feel real.

“I’m so stoked for my whole team and just kudos to all our partners, the engineering group for coaching me through that race. I just can’t believe it.”

At the start, Wood got the jump on Mostert but the Supercars veteran got the holeshot into Turn 1.

Aaron Cameron was a victim of the first lap melee thanks to some hip and shoulder from his Blanchard Racing Team stablemate James Courtney. He spun out of Turn 5 and returned to the pit lane that lap for a new left rear tyre.

At the end of Lap 1, it was Mostert who led Wood, Feeney, Kostecki, Payne, Brown, Waters, Allen, Fullwood, and Golding.

Come Lap 10, Wood ranged up on the rear of his teammate and made a dive at Turn 7 from two car lengths back. They ran side-by-side into Turn 1 on Lap 11 and Wood completed the pass.

Ryan Wood to the lead! He passes his teammate into Turn 1.#RepcoSC #Supercars pic.twitter.com/amPlFcBAYe — Supercars (@supercars) June 7, 2025

“I felt like I had a little bit faster race car today so I had to make a move,” Wood said post-race about the pass.

Wood held sway at the head of the field but never got his lead out to more than one second.

Matt Stone Racing’s Cameron Hill was the first to blink and pit on Lap 19 for two tyres on the left-hand side.

Feeney was the first of the top three drivers to pit on Lap 21, changing two rear tyres on the #88 Camaro. Wood reacted a lap later, bringing the #2 Mustang for left side tyres.

Wood returned to the race just ahead of Feeney, who tapped the back of the effective race leader all the way from Turn 2 to Turn 5. Wood defended and was able to maintain position.

At the head of the field, Mostert stayed on track and ran long.

Matt Payne suffered a slow stop with an issue on the left rear, taking nearly 12 seconds to take four tyres. Once the pit stops shook out, he dropped from sixth to ninth.

Kostecki and Brown pitted from second and third on the road on Lap 25.

Mostert finally came to the lane on the stroke of halfway. The #25 took four tyres, but he was hampered by a slow pit stop, which put him behind effectively fifth on the road.

Mostert’s call to take four tyre put him fifth behind Kostecki, who fought hard to keep the #25 Mustang behind.

With 18 laps to go, Mostert finally got by Kostecki at Turn 6. By then, Brown, on four fresh tyres, had streaked away and had his teammate Feeney in his crosshairs. Mostert, meanwhile, was 4.5s off the lead.

Brown’s deficit to Feeney was just one car length with 15 laps to go. He wasted no time getting by Feeney out of Turn 6 and set about chasing race-leader Wood.

Mostert began to reap the reward of taking four tyres when he passed Feeney out of Turn 6 with nine laps remaining to snag third.

Wood’s lead dropped under one second with seven laps to go and continued to drop as the laps wore down.

Brown threatened to make a move on Wood but couldn’t quite come close enough to mount an attack.

All told, Wood crossed the line 0.6129s clear of Brown. Third was Mostert from Feeney and Kostecki.

“When I came out of the pits me and Broc got into a battle, and then a couple of lapped cars, and then obviously Will was super fast at the end,” said Wood.

“I had to really look after it. I felt like I drove a good race and it just hasn’t sunk in yet and I’ve got to do another race off pole.”

Payne recovered to sixth ahead of Cameron Waters, Bryce Fullwood, Cameron Hill, and Thomas Randle.

Race 15 of the Repco Supercars Championship at the Perth Super440 gets underway at 6:10pm AEST.

Results: Bosch Power Tools Perth Super440 Race 14