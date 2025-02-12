Sweeny cut his first laps in the car at Winton Motor Raceway on Wednesday, carrying CoolDrive colours and #33.

The former TCR Australia Series driver takes the reins of the car that has had success with Jack Perkins and Aaron Love before him.

Love won at Bathurst in 2023 before Perkins took wins at Townsville and Sandown.

Featured Videos

“The No. 33 BRT Mustang’s new livery is truly outstanding,” said Sweeny.

“The crew has been working hard to fine-tune the car and I can’t wait to get it on track and fight for top results in 2025.

“Both the team and car are proven winners in the Super2 Series, and I’m eager to contribute to our history of success.”

Sweeny’s first round with the Blanchard Racing Team will come at the Sydney 500 at Sydney Motorsport Park on February 21-23.