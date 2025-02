Here you can find every Super2 team’s livery for the forthcoming championship, which begins on February 21-23 at the Sydney 500 in support of the Repco Supercars Championship/

#1 – Eggleston Motorsport – Zach Bates – Commodore ZB

#2 – Walkinshaw Andretti United – Campbell Logan – Commodore ZB

#5 – Tickford Autosport – Rueben Goodall – Mustang

#6 – Tickford Autosport – Lochie Dalton – Mustang

#9 – Brad Jones Racing – Cody Gillis – Commodore ZB

#11 – Triple Eight Race Engineering – Jackson Walls – Commodore ZB

#17 – Anderson Motorsport – Ryan Tomsett – Mustang

#22 – Kelly Racing – Mason Kelly – Mustang

#25 – Walkinshaw Andretti United – Matt Hillyer – Commodore ZB

#28 – Anderson Motorsport – Ayrton Hodson – Mustang

#33 – Blanchard Racing Team – Bailey Sweeny – Mustang

#35 – Triple Eight Race Engineering – Ben Gomersall – Commodore ZB

#36 – Eggleston Motorsport – Cody Burcher – Commodore ZB

#38 – Eggleston Motorsport – Elliot Cleary – Commodore ZB

#53 – Image Racing – Max Geoghegan – Commodore ZB

#54 – Eggleston Motorsport – Jordyn Sinni – Commodore ZB

#55 – Tickford Autosport – Rylan Gray – Mustang

#80 – Brad Jones Racing – Brad Vaughan – Commodore ZB

#88 – Eggleston Motorsport – Bradi Owen – Commodore ZB

#92 – Kelly Racing – Cameron McLeod – Mustang

#99 – Erebus Academy – Jobe Stewart – Commodore ZB

#118 – Image Racing – Jarrod Hughes – Commodore ZB

#222 – Tickford Autosport – Nash Morris – Mustang