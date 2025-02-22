In 2000, Ryan McLeod claimed the first ever Super2 Series pole position (then Konica V8 Lites) at the same circuit in a K-Mart Holden VS Commodore.

Saturday’s effort at Eastern Creek was especially impressive after McLeod shot from last to first with his solitary competitive lap.

The Kelly Racing driver clocked a 1:31.8086s in his Ford Mustang, setting the pole-winning time in the dying minutes.

McLeod pipped New Zealand’s Ayrton Hodgson for pole position. The Anderson Motorsport driver wound up just 0.0395s adrift.

Tickford Autosport’s Rylan Gray made it a Ford one-two-three while Image Racing’s Jobe Stewart came home fourth fastest as the best Holden ZB Commodore entry.

Last year’s champion Zach Bates was fifth for Eggleston Motorsport.

Jackson Walls (Triple Eight), Nash Morris (Tickford Autosport), Ben Gomersall (Triple Eight), Jordyn Sinni (Eggleston), and Cody Burcher (Eggleston) completed the top 10.

Burcher looked like he might take pole position until he exceeded track limits at Turn 10.

Race 1 of the Super2 Series at Sydney Motorsport Park gets underway at 5:55pm AEDT.

Results: Dunlop Super2 Series Sydney 500, Qualifying for Race 1