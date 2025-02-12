Ben Gomersall and Jackson Walls will spearhead the two-car effort, which will begin at Sydney Motorsport Park on February 21-23 as part of the Sydney 500 support card.

The team took the covers off ahead of a two-day test at Sydney Motorsport Park this week where the drivers will get acquainted with their cars.

Gomersall will carry Unit sponsorship while Walls will have familiar backing from his family business Objective.

Featured Videos

Gomersall steps up from the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia GR Cup while Walls makes the switch from Carrera Cup.

“I am super excited to get started in Sydney,” said Walls, who hails from the NSW capital.

“It’s been a long few months now of waiting around, but everyone’s got their eyes on the prize.

“I’m stoked that everything’s coming together nicely, and I just want to keep everyone happy for the race weekends and do as good of a job as I can.

“For sure, there are goals that the team want me to achieve. There are goals that I want to achieve myself too, but we have to be realistic.

“I’m going into a completely foreign championship.

“The aim, of course, is still to win, but at the same time, we need to be realistic for the first weekend when there’s some heavy hitters out there.”

While fresh to V8 touring car racing, Gomersall is equally keen to be a front-runner but is conscious of the category’s chaotic nature.

“I am really, really excited,” he said.

“Obviously, these cars look brand new, nice, and fresh. Hopefully with the test days this week, we can get a good feel for everything, get some laps under our belt.

“It’s good that we’ve got two back-to-back days, which should help us really hit the ground running in our first practice on Friday.

“It’s been good to be within the environment at Triple Eight. Everyone’s really welcoming and friendly.

“It’s been good to spend a couple days at the workshop to familiarize myself with all the crew, building those all-important relationships with the engineers and mechanics.

“First thing is going to be finishing both races, and staying out of all the trouble Super2 can cause. So, if we keep it clean, I think we’ll come home with a decent result.

“Overall, if we can improve from Friday to the end of Sunday, then I’ll be happy with that.”

The Super2 Series begins in Sydney before visiting Symmons Plains, Townsville, Ipswich, Bathurst, and Adelaide.