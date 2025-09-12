This latest iteration of the Enduro Cup is the middle segment of the new three-part Supercars championship, slotting in between the Sprint Cup and the Finals.

It will be celebrated with a brand new trophy which is on display in the Welcome Centre at The Bend today.

The trophy will go to the highest scoring driver pair across The Bend 500 and the Bathurst 1000.

The Enduro Cup-winning primary driver will also score an automatic Finals berth and 25 bonus points for the opening Finals round on the Gold Coast.

Supercars did hold an Enduro Cup between 2013 and 2019 which included a trophy made from parts from title sponsor Pirtek.