As part of the TA2 Muscle Car Series, the three-day event on August 15-17 has attracted big-name drivers from Supercars other high-profile national categories.

The latest addition to the grid is Blanchard Racing Team co-owner Tim Blanchard who will join New Zealand’s Jon Udy.

Each makes their series debut at QR, although both have experience in the ‘Trans Am’ machines.

Arguably the most high-profile entry is seven-time Bathurst 1000 winner Craig Lowndes, who will join series leader Jarrod Hughes.

Hughes returns to the series off the back of a bruising weekend at the Ipswich Super440 in the Dunlop Super2 Series.

His weekend was short-lived after being taken out by Kelly Racing driver Mason Kelly in an ugly Turn 3 crash.

Supercars champion Brodie Kostecki joins fellow Bathurst 1000 winner Paul Morris. Meanwhile, Paul’s son Nash Morris pairs up with Diesel Thomas.

PremiAir Racing Supercars full-timer James Golding joins Lachlan Evennett.

Last year’s Bathurst 1000-winning co-driver Todd Hazelwood will partner Josh Thomas while another Supercars co-driver, Declan Fraser of Brad Jones Racing, joins Hayden Jackson.

Matt Stone Racing co-drivers Tim Slade and Aaron Seton join Alice Buckley and Ben Gomersall respectively.

“Reading through the entry list is somewhat surreal with the caliber of the drivers and co drivers competing and I couldn’t be more proud of the work the HCC team have undertaken to make this event into what is by far the most competitive and talented field ever to line up in at a TA2 event,” said TA2 Racing Australia category manager Matt Mackelden.

“When you look at last weekend’s event at QR and the crowd it attracted, it’s clear that the motorsport fans of South East Queensland have given QR the big tick and while we understand we won’t get that kind of a roll up, I hope we get lots of people to the track to watch the cars and the stars in a bit more of a relaxed environment this weekend.”

Other notable entries include TCR regular Jordan Cox with Mark Crutcher. Ben Bargwanna and Clay Richards combine for their first TA2 race together.

Each driver will have their own sprint race on Saturday and Sunday. There will also be two 45-minute endurance races with a compulsory driver change. The pairing with the most points across all six races will be crowned the TA2 Tag Team Enduro winner.

Grid positions for the endurance races will be determined by how each driver performs in their respective sprint race.

The TA2 enduro is the headline act for the Hi-Tec Super Series round at QR on August 15-17.

Saturday and Sunday action will be broadcast across SBS, SBS On Demand, Fox Sports, and Kayo Sports.

Entry List: TA2 Tag Team Enduro, Queensland Raceway