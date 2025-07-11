This weekend’s Townsville 500 is the second of three events to feature a Friday race for the first time this year, joining the season-opening Sydney 500 and the Adelaide Grand Final.

Townsville’s Friday schedule includes a pair of practice sessions, a two-part qualifying and a 100km race that kicks off at 3:40pm local time.

The Friday races are not included in the free-to-air broadcasts due to an exclusivity clause in the category’s Fox Sports deal that came to light on the eve of the season.

Sydney’s Friday race made for a low-key start to the season while the Townsville opener also appears unlikely to draw a large audience either at the track or on TV.

“I don’t think that many people watch it… unless they record and watch it later, which somewhat defeats purpose and drops off some of our fans,” Jones noted.

“So, I think it’s a novelty. Really, we have it because we’ve got a four-day meeting at Adelaide, and then it’s sort of somehow morphed into Sydney Motorsport Park and here.

“I’d be really interested to look at the numbers, and I’d be massively surprised if it’s worthwhile.”

Supercars’ move to introduce Friday races came amid a broader increase in the amount of racing and a reduction of practice.

“It’s definitely a big day for the teams,” Grove Racing team principal David Cauchi said of the Townsville format.

“As long as the fans want it, and it brings more people to the track, and people are watching it on TV, then it’s probably the right thing to do, but it’s definitely a big day out for us.”

Matt Stone believes spreading the racing across three days, rather than holding two races on Saturdays at the Super440 rounds, makes it easier for teams.

“I’d rather race Friday afternoon than have two races on Saturday,” he said.

“I think it can be easier for the crew, but at the end of the day, I think it’s driven by the spectators and the fans at home watching on TV.”

Albert Park had previously been the only event to feature Friday racing – a move necessary due to the category’s status as a support to Formula 1.