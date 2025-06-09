Johnson was the victim of a first turn tangle at Wanneroo Raceway on the third lap of Race 3.

Wheel-to-wheel contact with Paul Morris’ #67 Ford Ranger spat the #333 Holden Colorado hard left and into the outside wall.

Johnson hit exposed concrete, causing significant damage to the left front corner of his Holden.

Replays captured the incident from onboard when Johnson let loose.

“Unfortunately had a pretty big hit after being escorted off the road during Race 3 this morning,” Johnson wrote on social media.

“Apologies for my language, those who know me know I’m not one to swear like that but I hope you can appreciate the passion and emotion I drive with and what it takes to put a car on the grid.

“Let’s not let this get us down, we had great pace yesterday and have shown we are able to fight for the win.”

Johnson is facing a sizable rebuild before the next event at the Townsville 500 on July 11-13.

“It’s going to be a really big rebuild to get the Shorebarge V8 SuperUte ready for Townsville but I’ve got the best people I could ask for around me with loyal sponsors, family and a great team in Apogee Motorsport,” he concluded.