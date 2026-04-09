Established in 2023, none of the original members are represented.

It began with Mostert and Waters alongside Shane van Gisbergen and Will Davison.

Van Gisbergen was replaced by Andre Heimgartner after he departed Supercars to chase a career in NASCAR. Davison departed after his full-time career came to a close.

In place of Mostert and Waters are Tickford Racing’s Thomas Randle and Erebus Motorsport’s Cooper Murray. Heimgartner has retained his place in the association.

Motorsport Australia driving standards advisor Craig Baird said the trio of Randle, Murray, and Heimgartner offered a mix of experience.

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“There’s a good spread there — a guy that has been there a while in Andre, a very articulate guy like Thomas, and a young bloke to show them there’s a bit more that goes on behind the scenes,” Baird told Supercars.com.

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“It was a great chance to have a chat. We discussed some ideas moving forward, because I like to include them.

“There’s nothing worse than just handing them the new piece of paper saying this is how it’s going to work. It was a think tank, we had a few laughs.”

The Supercars drivers’ association is focused on regulations rather than commercial matters relating to employment and bargaining.

The association acts as a means to communicate matters between drivers, Supercars, and officials.

The association was established in the wake of issues at the 2022 Gold Coast 500 over track limit and tyre bundle concerns.